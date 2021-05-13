Commencement 2021: Watch graduation events May 15-16

Princeton University is celebrating the accomplishments of its undergraduate and graduate degree candidates at year-end events on Saturday and Sunday, May 15-16. All events will be streamed on the University homepage.

The virtual Baccalaureate service will broadcast at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15. The speaker will be Prairie View A&M University President Ruth J. Simmons, who previously served as president of both Brown University and Smith College and as a trustee and administrator at Princeton.

The virtual Class Day ceremony will stream at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15. The speaker will be comedian and author Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show.”

The University’s 274th Commencement program will begin with the academic procession at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 16, at the outdoor ceremony at Princeton Stadium. Princeton President Christopher L. Eisgruber will preside and address the graduates.

Commencement will comply with social distancing and public health protocols set by the state of New Jersey. In the event of severe weather, the in-person ceremony will be moved to Monday, May 17. The stadium will open for guest seating at approximately 9:45 a.m., and guests should be seated by 10:20 a.m. All graduating seniors and master's and Ph.D. recipients are invited to attend, with a maximum of two guests per graduating student. For further details, please visit the Commencement website.

In addition to the University homepage, events will be streamed to the Commencement website, Media Central Live, Facebook or YouTube In parallel with the Commencement ceremony will be the #Princeton21 Social Cam on the University’s YouTube channel, beginning 10:20 a.m. Sunday, May 16. This will feature social posts from students, friends and families using the #Princeton21 hashtag.

Professional photos of the in-person event will be available via the Commencement website and may be downloaded for free, courtesy of the University.

The Graduate School will host a virtual Hooding ceremony to honor and recognize this milestone achievement at 4 p.m. Monday, May 24.